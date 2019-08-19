Missing man, 60, last seen on Near North Side

article

A 60-year-old man reported missing was last seen on the Near North Side.

Chalmos Mitchell was last seen Aug. 16 in the area of 551 N. Rush St., Chicago police said in an alert.

He is 6-foot-1, 198 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He has a large bump between his eyes and scars on his stomach, police said. Mitchell was wearing black clothing and a black hat.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.