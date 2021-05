article

Chicago police are searching for missing man Jesse Delgado, 70, who was last seen in Douglas Park on Saturday.

Delgado was seen in the area of Mt. Sinai Hospital. He may be in need of medical attention.

Delgado is Hispanic, about 5'6" and 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing the checkered button-down shirt in the picture.

If you have information, please call Chicago Police at 312-746-8255.

