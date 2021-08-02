Missing man last seen in West Englewood

article

A 46-year-old man last seen in West Englewood has been missing since July, police said.

Terrell Simmons was reported missing after he last seen July 6 in the 5900 block of South Hermitage Avenue, Chicago police said.

Simmons was wearing a white t-shirt, black jogging pants, black jacket and gym shoes, police said.

He may need medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.