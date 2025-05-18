Reanna Hammad: Missing Orland Park woman found dead in woods near Palos Township, officials say

The Brief Reanna Hammad, 21, of Orland Park, was found dead around 5:50 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area of unincorporated Palos Township. She was last seen by her mother Friday morning and may have been near Speaks Woods later that day, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not released details on the cause of death or whether foul play is suspected; the investigation is ongoing.



A missing 21-year-old woman from Orland Park was found dead early Sunday in a wooded area in unincorporated Palos Township, authorities said.

What we know:

Cook County Forest Preserve officials confirmed Reanna Hammad's body was discovered around 5:50 a.m. in Spears Woods by a search party.

Forest Preserves of Cook County police are leading the investigation. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine her cause of death.

The backstory:

Hammad was reported missing Friday after her mother last saw her at 11 a.m. at their home.

Pictured is Reanna Hammad, 21, of Orland Park. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, evidence suggests Hammad may have been in the vicinity of Spears Woods later that day, near West 87th Street and South LaGrange Road.

She was described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black sweater, black pants and a black hijab.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of her death, including whether foul play is suspected or the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring more updates as they become available.