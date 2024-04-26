Missing 15-year-old pregnant Chicago girl, Lezly Martinez, located

Update (3:43 p.m., April 27):

Lezly Martinez, a 15-year-old pregnant girl who was reported missing earlier this week, has been found, according to Chicago police.

Further details haven't been released. We'll bring more updates as they become available.

Original:

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old pregnant girl who disappeared on Thursday.

Lezly Martinez was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Troy St., which is located in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

She is described as a Hispanic girl with black/light brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2, and weighing 135 pounds. Martinez was wearing a light gray sweater, dark gray sweatpants, and black Air Force Ones.

According to police, she is 8 months pregnant.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380 or call 911.