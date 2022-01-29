MISSING: Siblings last seen leaving Gage Park home

article

Police are looking for a brother and sister who were last seen Friday in Gage Park.

Police are looking for 14-year-old Valentina Cruz and 12-year-old Luis Cruz, who were last seen in the 5200 block of South Talman.

The siblings reportedly left the house together, police said.

Valentina is 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 110 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink and white jacket and black leggings.

Luis is 4 feet 11 inches tall, about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and black shorts.

If located, call 911 or Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.