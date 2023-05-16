Missing Illinois girl from Netflix series reunited with father after 6 years

After nearly six years, 15-year-old Heather Unbehaun, who was featured in a Netflix series, has been located and reunited with her father in South Elgin.

In July 2017, Heather, then 9-years-old, was abducted by her mother during a parental visit, leading to their disappearance.

Ryan Iskerka, the girl's father from South Elgin, had full custody, while Heather Unbehaun, the mother, had visitation rights.

The case gained national attention, with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children featuring it and creating age progressions of the girl.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Recently, the parental abduction was highlighted on Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" series.

A keen-eyed employee at a Plato's Closet clothing store in Asheville, North Carolina, recognized the mother and daughter from the TV show and immediately called 911.

Thanks to the alert employee, the police located both the mother and daughter at the shopping mall.

The mother was initially held on a $250,000 bond in North Carolina but was later released on bail by her parents.

South Elgin's police chief confirmed that the case was actively being worked on as recently as last week.

"We were overjoyed. Excited to see something like this after (six years) end in such a positive way was remarkable," said Chief Jerry Krawczyk.

The girl's father, Ryan, told FOX 32 Chicago that his daughter is doing very well given the circumstances and that he's overwhelmed to have her back home.