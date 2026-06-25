Missing teen who died in Lake Michigan at NW Indiana beach identified

The Brief The teen who went missing Monday at Washington Park Beach has been identified as 13-year-old Keegan Roberts of Michigan City. His body was recovered Wednesday morning near the Michigan City Pier after a multi-day search. The LaPorte County Coroner ruled his death an accidental drowning caused by asphyxiation.



The teenage boy who went missing in Lake Michigan at a northwest Indiana beach earlier this week has been identified after his body was recovered.

The backstory:

Emergency crews were called around 5:40 p.m. Monday after 13-year-old Keegan Roberts of Michigan City went into the water near the east side of the catwalk, south of the lighthouse at Washington Park Beach.

Witnesses said Keegan went underwater and never came back up.

Firefighters, police officers, Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers and La Porte County EMS searched for him using boats, drones and dive teams.

Strong waves, dangerous currents and poor underwater visibility made the search difficult. Dive operations were stopped Monday evening because it was too dangerous for rescuers and resumed Tuesday.

(The video directly above is from a previous news story.)

Keegan's body was found around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in about 11 feet of water along the rocks on the east side of the Michigan City Pier.

During Monday's search, three Michigan City firefighters who were diving suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital to be checked. An Indiana DNR diver was also hurt and treated at the scene.

What they're saying:

The LaPorte County Coroner ruled Keegan's death an accident. He died from asphyxiation caused by drowning.

The Michigan City Fire Department is reminding people to pay attention to beach conditions, follow warning signs and stay out of the water when conditions are dangerous.