A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Davina Blackman was last seen March 6 in the 4200 block of South St. Lawrence.

She's described as being 5-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information on Blackman's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or 911.