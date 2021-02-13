Missing: Woman, 19, was last seen Friday in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood

article

A 19-year-old woman has been reported missing from Old Town on the Near North Side.

Nijeria Hunter was last seen Friday and has been reported missing from the 400 block of West Division Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Hunter is 5-foot-5, 125 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.