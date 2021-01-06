Missing woman, 53, may be at risk: police

article

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help finding a 53-year-old woman who has been missing for weeks.

Melissa Smith was last seen Dec. 13, Chicago police said. Her last known location was not disclosed.

Smith stands between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-6 and weighs 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police said Smith may be wearing a colorful head scarf and gray coat, and may appear mentally ill, homeless or mute. She does not carry identification, has limited experience leaving the home and is in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.