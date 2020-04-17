Missing woman, 71, last seen leaving Thorek Hospital

article

Chicago police are looking for a missing 71-year-old woman who was last seen leaving Thorek Memorial Hospital in Buena Park on the North Side.

Versetene McMahon walked out of the hospital, 850 W. Irving Park Road, about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Chicago police said. She was carrying a purse and wearing a tan coat, an olive-green hoodie, red pants and tan boots.

McMahon is 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Police believe McMahon may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.