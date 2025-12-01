Naperville contractor dies after train strikes snow-removal equipment, officials say

The Brief A contractor died after a freight train struck the snow-removal equipment he was operating Monday evening at the Naperville Metra station, causing systemwide BNSF delays. City officials expressed condolences as the contractor’s identity remains unreleased and the investigation continues.



A city contractor died Monday evening after a freight train struck the snow-removal equipment he was operating at the Naperville Metra station, officials said.

What we know:

The incident occurred on the station’s south platform at 105 E. 4th Ave.

According to city officials, the contractor was operating snow-removal equipment when an eastbound freight train hit the machinery.

He died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

The collision caused delays to Metra BNSF trains in both directions.

What they're saying:

"This is a profound tragedy, and on behalf of the City of Naperville, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our employees and contractors deliver vital services to the community daily, and their safety is of paramount importance to us. The loss of life in this manner is heartbreaking," Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger said in a statement.

What's next:

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.