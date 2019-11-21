Missing woman found dead after going with stranger to buy marijuana: police

A missing Indiana woman was found dead Thursday night after she was last seen getting into a car with a man she met on Facebook.

Police say Adriana Saucedo -- who is from Portage -- went with an unknown black male to buy marijuana Tuesday and never came home. The 27-year-old sent a Facebook message that she and the man were stopping to get gas, and that is the last time family and friends heard from her.

Adriana Saucedo

Police say they have several suspects in custody in connection with her death.

No further details were immediately available.