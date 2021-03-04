Missing woman from McHenry County found dead in storage locker near Rockford

The body of a missing woman from McHenry County was found in a storage locker Tuesday in a suburb near Rockford.

The woman, Michelle Arnold-Boesigner, 33, was reported missing Jan. 3 in northwest suburban Holiday Hills, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the case Jan. 26 and executed a search warrant on a storage locker March 2 at Route 251 and McCurry Road in Roscoe, north of Rockford, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not release her cause of death.

Police asked anyone with further information to contact investigators at (815) 334-4750.