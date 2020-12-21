Missing woman last seen leaving Rush University Medical Center

article

Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 60-year-old woman last seen leaving Rush University Medical Center.

Beverly Murphy — who has dementia — was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Sunday leaving the hospital at 1620 W. Harrison St., police said.

Murphy is 5-foot-6, weights 160 pounds, and may be wearing blue hospital scrubs, a satin gold jacket, police said. She also may not be wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four SVU detectives at 312-746-8255.