Mobile vaccine bus to administer doses at CTA stations

Coronavirus vaccines will soon be available at CTA stations.

The new initiative, started by the Chicago Department of Public Health and the CTA, will bring vaccines to all parts of the city, particularly communities with low vaccination rates.

Each Monday and Friday, CTA’s mobile vaccination bus will be parked outside select stations.

From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays, vaccines will be available at the 95th/Dan Ryan station on the Red Line; the Belmont station on the Blue Line; the 35th/Archer station on the Orange Line; the 63rd/Ashland station on the Green Line and the Kedzie station on the Pink Line.

From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, vaccines will be available: at the Kimball station on the Brown Line, the Western station on the Orange Line, the 87th Street station on the Red Line and the Central station on the Green Line.

Chicagoans older than 12 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for those 18 and up.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

People under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

Advertisement

The vaccine is free and IDs are not required.