Mom arrested after daughter allegedly brings THC-laced candy to school and shares it with classmates

A Louisiana woman was arrested after her 11-year-old daughter allegedly showed up to school with THC-laced gummy candies that she shared with her classmates, resulting in one child being taken to a hospital, according to local news reports.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office told the New Orleans Advocate that detectives found THC edibles at the child’s home where her mother, Alexandra Price, allegedly admitted to making the gummies.

Price was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I drug, manufacturing a Schedule I drug, cruelty to juveniles, sale, distribution or possession of a drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexandra Price is pictured in mugshot provided by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Scott Lee told the Advocate that a sheriff’s deputy was working as the school’s resource officer when he noticed a student “having a reaction to candy she had been given by a classmate.”

Upon further investigation, the resource officer found that that classmate was Price’s daughter. The girl allegedly admitted to officers she knew the gummies contained THC.

"I applaud our resource officer and the staff at this school who immediately alerted detectives to launch an investigation after a student became sick, preventing the possibility of more children consuming the THC-laced gummies,” Sheriff Randy Smith told the Advocate.