Mom of Chicago teen who died from cardiac arrest donates his organs, saving 25 lives

There's a push underway to increase registration for organ and tissue donations in the Chicagoland area, especially among communities of color.

A flag raising outside Loretto Hospital Thursday served to raise awareness about the issue.

"The need for organ donation is great and the need for organ donations affects communities of color disproportionately," said Harry Wilkins, CEO, Gift of Hope.

The event at the West Side hospital commemorates 'National Minority Donor Awareness Month,' and serves as a call-to-action for historically hesitant members of the African American community to register as organ and tissue donors.

"Due to underlying medical conditions and barriers to care, African Americans are significantly more likely than whites to need an organ transplant," said Deatra Howard, Chief Nursing Officer, Loretto Hospital.

But Blacks are underrepresented on organ donor lists, and experts say long-term survival is greater when the recipient and donor share a similar genetic background.

Speaking at Thursday's even was Catherine Porter sharing her story about the loss of her son.

Evan died from cardiac arrest at the age of 18.

A purple flag waving outside Loretto hospital honors the gift of hope he gave to many.

"I decided at the last moment that I wanted to give his organs away. I wanted to share my son with everyone, and they say he saved 25 people lives when he passed, so I know he's alive somewhere in someone else," said Catherine Porter.

The donor network called Gift of Hope says about 4,000 people in Illinois and another 1,000 in Northwest Indiana currently are on waiting lists for life-saving organs.

To register as a donor, you can go to GiftofHope.org or a Secretary of State facility.