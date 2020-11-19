Montgomery man charged with felony murder in fatal Aurora crash
AURORA, Ill. - A 30-year-old Montgomery man is charged with allegedly firing shots during a car chase in October, causing a driver to crash into a tree in Aurora and die.
Chuckie E. Chatman was allegedly involved in the Oct. 17 crash in the 700 block of Redwood Drive, according to a statement from Aurora police.
Shortly after midnight, shots were fired from a vehicle during a chase there, police said. The driver of the Dodge Durango being chased, Ernest A. Hardy, crashed into a tree and parked car, and died five days later, police said.
Chatman is charged with first-degree felony murder, four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless homicide.
He was expected to appear in court Thursday.