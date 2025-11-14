Montgomery man sentenced to 25 years for role in deadly Aurora shooting in 2022: officials

The Brief Alonzo Sanchez, 27, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder for driving the getaway car in a 2022 Aurora shooting. Prosecutors said Sanchez drove Samuel Garcia to the scene, where Garcia fatally shot Ferrer Velasquez and injured another man after a confrontation linked to a prior altercation. Garcia was later convicted of first-degree murder and attempted murder, while prosecutors said Sanchez’s sentence delivers some justice for the victims and their families.



A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for driving a getaway car in a deadly shooting in 2022, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

Alonzo Sanchez, 27, of Montgomery, Ill., agreed to a 25-year prison sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to a first-degree murder charge.

Sanchez will serve the full sentence.

The backstory:

On Sept. 24, 2022, a white sedan, driven by Sanchez, pulled up to the 300 block of Center Avenue in Aurora and Samuel Garcia exited the car with a silver revolver, according to court documents.

Garcia confronted two men, yelled gang slogans, and fired the gun at one of them, shooting him in his face and arm. The second man, Ferrer Velasquez, attempted to flee but fell. Garcia shot him in the head twice. Then Garcia and Sanchez fled the scene.

Velasquez was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital and recovered from his injuries.

According to witnesses, earlier that afternoon, Velasquez and the victim had come to the aid of a juvenile being harassed by Garcia and the other people inside the sedan.

The Aurora Police Department tracked down the vehicle and connected it to Garcia and co-defendant Sanchez, who were subsequently arrested.

Garcia was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder on Oct. 31. His sentence hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026.

What they're saying:

"Alonzo Sanchez willingly took part in a senseless and brutal murder, and now he will spend the next two decades of his life in prison. No prison sentence can repair what was done to these victims and their families, but I hope this outcome brings some measure of justice to them, including the loved ones of Ferrer Velasquez who continue to grieve his loss," Assistant State’s Attorneys Lori Anderson said.