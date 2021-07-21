‘Chicago In Tune’ festival brings concerts, workshops to music lovers

Chicago officials released new details about a festival celebrating the city's diverse music scene.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced "Chicago in Tune" on Wednesday, a month-long festival that runs from Aug. 19 to Sept. 19.

The festival includes hundreds of free and ticketed events at clubs, concert halls, and more across the city. It will also feature all music genres and forms.

"Our city is our music - heard and felt in every church, club, park, dance hall, bar, concert venue and sidewalk in every corner of our city," Lightfoot said in a statement. "I want to thank each and every City, arts, community and business leader who partnered with us to Open Chicago during this Year of Chicago Music - as well as our very own residents, whose diligence in following public health guidance has allowed our city's rich, diverse and legendary cultural scene to bounce back and become more resilient than ever before."

Chicago In Tune will feature several music events:

The festival is part of the Mayor’s "Open Culture" component of the "Open Chicago" initiative to safely and fully reopen the city.

For a full list of events and more information, visit Do312.com/ChicagoInTune.