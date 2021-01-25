Expand / Collapse search
Montrose Avenue entrance ramp to Kennedy Expressway reopening Monday

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - The Montrose Avenue entrance ramp to the Kennedy Expressway will be the last to reopen Monday afternoon after construction on the bridge shut down lanes and ramps in the area over the weekend.

The ramp was one of several that was closed over the weekend as part of a continuing effort to remove the existing north portion of the Montrose Avenue bridge over the expressway, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a statement.

All other ramps were reopened Sunday, along with several lanes that had been closed due to the construction, IDOT said. The Montrose Avenue entrance ramp is expected to reopen sometime Monday afternoon.

The second portion of the bridge removal is scheduled for Friday, resulting in similar shutdowns from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31., officials said.

The removal of the third portion, over the Blue Line station and expressway, will be scheduled at a later time, officials said.