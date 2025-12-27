More than 150 girls take the field at Chicago flag football camp

The Brief Girls flag football continues to grow in Chicago, with more than 150 high school athletes gathering at the Pullman Community Center for a camp focused on expanding access and opportunity in the sport. The camp, organized by Concrete Rose 773, provided on-field coaching from former college football players and aimed to support girls of all experience levels through skill development and community building. Since the Chicago Bears partnered with CPS in 2021 and the sport was sanctioned by the IHSA in 2023, girls flag football has rapidly expanded locally and nationally, with additional camps planned later this school year.



Traditionally, football is a sport dominated by men, but the times are changing. Women's flag football continues to grow – thanks in part to the NFL and its sponsorship. But there are also some local groups intent on showing that girls belong on the gridiron.

What we know:

More than 150 girls from high schools across the Chicago area gathered Saturday morning at the Pullman Community Center for the second flag football camp of the season.

Daniel Moore is one of the coaches for a group called Concrete Rose 773. The name comes from the idea that from tough urban neighborhoods with a lot of concrete, roses still bloom.

"We're doing a lot of great things at ACA and on Concrete Rose trying to add resources and bring it to girls who might not have the experience," Moore said. "Whether they have experience or not, just trying to give them the opportunity to compete and just do it in general."

The girls are getting on-field coaching from former college football athletes, including drills specific to their position.

In 2021, the Chicago Bears partnered with Chicago Public Schools on a pilot program for girl's flag football, and in just four years, teams and leagues have spread across the state.

The sport was officially sanctioned by the LHSA in 2023.

"It's really great. There's so many girls here just trying to be here for the love of the game," said flag football athlete Leigh Bernardo. "And it just gets better, honestly. It's an amazing camp with lots of drills and it's so fun. Having a great time."

"Like it's really community. I know a lot of coaches here from HDA," said flag football athlete Emmanuella Marseille. "I know a lot of coaches from other teams around the city, like Phillips. Fremd, Whitney Young. So it's community wide, but anybody could come here if they want to."

And it's not just here in Chicago. The NFL is starting girls flag football teams in countries all around the world, knowing that if you've played the game, you're more likely to be a fan of the game.

"I think if you're a young lady who enjoys flag football, or you enjoy competing or doing something you have passion in, I think you should do flag football. You should give it a chance," Moore said.

The group that sponsored Saturday's event, Concrete Rose 773, will be holding another girls flag football camp at the end of the school year.