More than 25,000 without power due to fallen ComEd tower
CAROL STREAM, Ill. - More than 25,000 ComEd customers are without power after a communications tower fell in west suburban Chicago on Friday, according to the company.
What we know:
A ComEd communications tower reportedly fell in Carol Stream on Friday afternoon, causing more than 25,000 customers to lose power.
The company responded to complaints about wide-ranging outages on X by saying, "Thank you for your feedback. A communications tower fell on a ComEd transmission line in Carol Stream, resulting in more than 25,000 customers experiencing an interruption. As you can imagine, this is not a typical event. Our crews are on-scene to restore impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible. You can track and see updates at http://ComEd.com/OutageTracker."
According to the company, crews are working to restore power.
To see the latest on power outages, ComEd's live outage map is shared below:
The Source: Details for this story were provided by ComEd.