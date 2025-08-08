More than 25,000 without power due to fallen ComEd tower

The Brief A ComEd communications tower fell on a transmission line in Carol Stream on Friday, causing power outages for over 25,000 customers. ComEd confirmed the incident and called it an unusual event, assuring the public that crews are working to restore service. Customers can track outage updates through ComEd’s official Outage Tracker website.



More than 25,000 ComEd customers are without power after a communications tower fell in west suburban Chicago on Friday, according to the company.

What we know:

A ComEd communications tower reportedly fell in Carol Stream on Friday afternoon, causing more than 25,000 customers to lose power.

The company responded to complaints about wide-ranging outages on X by saying, "Thank you for your feedback. A communications tower fell on a ComEd transmission line in Carol Stream, resulting in more than 25,000 customers experiencing an interruption. As you can imagine, this is not a typical event. Our crews are on-scene to restore impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible. You can track and see updates at http://ComEd.com/OutageTracker."

According to the company, crews are working to restore power.

To see the latest on power outages, ComEd's live outage map is shared below: