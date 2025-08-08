Expand / Collapse search

More than 25,000 without power due to fallen ComEd tower

By Lauren Westphal
Published  August 8, 2025 3:49pm CDT
Carol Stream
Tower falls on power lines causing outage in western suburbs

A power outage impacting thousands of customers in the west suburbs.

The Brief

    • A ComEd communications tower fell on a transmission line in Carol Stream on Friday, causing power outages for over 25,000 customers.
    • ComEd confirmed the incident and called it an unusual event, assuring the public that crews are working to restore service.
    • Customers can track outage updates through ComEd’s official Outage Tracker website.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. - More than 25,000 ComEd customers are without power after a communications tower fell in west suburban Chicago on Friday, according to the company.

What we know:

A ComEd communications tower reportedly fell in Carol Stream on Friday afternoon, causing more than 25,000 customers to lose power.

The company responded to complaints about wide-ranging outages on X by saying, "Thank you for your feedback. A communications tower fell on a ComEd transmission line in Carol Stream, resulting in more than 25,000 customers experiencing an interruption. As you can imagine, this is not a typical event. Our crews are on-scene to restore impacted customers as quickly and as safely as possible. You can track and see updates at http://ComEd.com/OutageTracker."

According to the company, crews are working to restore power.

To see the latest on power outages, ComEd's live outage map is shared below:

The Source: Details for this story were provided by ComEd.

