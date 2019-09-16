More than 80 illegal guns seized over the weekend: police

article

Dozens of illegal guns were recovered in Chicago over the weekend in targeted sweeps, according to police.

From Friday through Sunday, over 80 weapons were seized, and more than 30 people were arrested on illegal gun charges, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

As of Monday morning, 8,022 illegal guns have been recovered across the city since the start of the year, Guglielmi said. That’s a 19% increase compared to the same period in 2018.

A search warrant executed by the Area South Gang Enforcement team led to a seizure of four guns — including a loaded AR-15 — and narcotics and contraband, Guglielmi said. Five people were arrested in connection to the seizure.