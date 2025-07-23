Morgan Freeman brings Mississippi blues to Ravinia with Chicago Symphony Orchestra

When Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience comes to Ravinia next week, the legendary Oscar-winning actor won’t be the only person to thank for it.

Freeman’s long-time business partner, Eric Meier, is also responsible for taking the vibes and feelings of their blues club in Clarksdale, Mississippi and combining them with the talents of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for a show that brings the Mississippi Delta to the Midwest.

"That’s the art in what we have figured out how to do," Meier said. "The beauty of what we’re doing is being able to keep the authenticity of the blues and marrying that up with the symphony."

Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience will be at Ravinia on August 1.