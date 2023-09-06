Intense video shows Chicago police, suspect struggle over gun in deadly confrontation

Chicago's civilian police oversight agency released videos and 911 calls from a deadly confrontation between officers and an armed man last August in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers assigned to the 22nd District saw a man with a gun in his back pocket on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of West 111th Street.

The officers tried to stop the gunman but he fled inside a nearby residence. Officers got inside, demanded the suspect drop the gun several times and began struggling with him over the weapon.

During the struggle, one gunshot was fired by both the police and by the suspect.

Louis C. Gordon-Hay, 36, was shot once and pronounced dead later at a local hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

