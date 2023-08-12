Suspect dead after being shot during struggle with Chicago police in Morgan Park

A suspect is dead after shots were fired during a struggle over a weapon with Chicago police officers in Morgan Park Friday afternoon.

At about 5:30 p.m., officers assigned to the 22nd District observed a suspect in the 1100 block of West 111th Street with a weapon on the sidewalk.

Officers attempted to initiate an investigative stop, but the suspect fled and tried to enter a nearby residence, police said.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot and a struggle ensued over the weapon the suspect had, police said.

During the struggle, two shots were fired. The suspect sustained one gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner reported on Saturday that the person had died. Their name has not been released.