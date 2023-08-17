Morgan Park shooting: Man wounded while riding in car

A man was shot while riding in a car early Thursday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle around 2:45 a.m. when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in the 1500 block of West 115th Street, police said.

He was shot in the shoulder and the chest and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.