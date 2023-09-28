Morocco crash: Indiana woman killed when semi-truck, motor home collide

A 73-year-old Indiana woman died after the vehicle she was traveling in collided with a semi-truck Thursday morning on US 41.

Around 10:55 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff's Office received reports of a multi-vehicle crash at US 41 and SR 14.

An investigation revealed that a semi-truck being driven by a 31-year-old woman from Bourbonnais, Illinois, was traveling westbound across all lanes of US 41 from SR 14 when it failed to yield to a southbound motor home, which was being driven by a 70-year-old Lake Village, Indiana, man with his wife as the passenger.

Police say the motor home struck the rear of the semi-truck's trailer, and both vehicles were then pushed into a second semi-truck which was stopped at a stop sign in the eastbound lanes of SR 14 and US 41.

The 70-year-old man and 73-year-old woman had to be extricated from their motor home, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was flown to a Chicago hospital with severe injuries.

Both semi-truck drivers refused treatment at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.