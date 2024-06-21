Morton Grove man arrested for stealing vehicle at gunpoint while already on pretrial release: prosecutors

A Morton Grove man, who was on pretrial release for an alleged carjacking, was arrested again on Wednesday for stealing a vehicle at gunpoint, prosecutors said.

Around 10:30 p.m., Isaiah Roach met the victim outside the Elmhurst Police Department to purchase a car listed on Facebook Marketplace for $14,000. The two men then decided to conduct the transaction inside a nearby grocery store.

Once inside, Roach allegedly pulled out a handgun and told the victim, "Give me the keys if you ever want to see your family again." The victim threw his key fob at Roach and ran to the customer service desk to call 911.

Roach drove off in the victim's car, which had remained parked at the police station, prosecutors said. A short time later, Evanston police located the car at a gas station in Evanston and observed Roach pumping gas. He allegedly fled on foot but was taken into custody. He still had the key fob in his pocket when arrested, according to prosecutors.

Isaiah Roach

"It is alleged that while on pretrial release for a forcible felony, Mr. Roach thumbed his nose at the criminal justice system and committed another violent crime," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "In DuPage County, we have zero tolerance for the type of armed violence as alleged in this case and we will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law."

"Citizens participating in online exchanges should heed the warning signs of a dangerous deal," Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean added. "Any buyer or seller who is unwilling to come into a police station for a valuable transaction and instead asks to meet elsewhere late at night should be met with suspicion. Don’t agree to a dangerous situation."

Roach was charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and theft. He was denied pretrial release and is due back in court on July 15.