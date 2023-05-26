Most Holy Redeemer canceling summer carnival amid concerns over teen violence

An annual Evergreen Park church festival has been canceled amid concerns over teen violence.

Fr. Hyland of Most Holy Redeemer Church says planning for the 46th Annual Summer Carnival has been in motion for months, but a statement posted online cites recent incidents in downtown Chicago, Lombard, and Tinley Park as a security concern leading to the cancelation.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Last weekend, hundreds of teenagers jumped on cars and fought at a carnival in Tinley Park, forcing those organizers to cancel the final day of their event.

The Evergreen Park church carnival was set for mid-June.