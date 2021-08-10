Expand / Collapse search
Mother of 2 men charged in death of Chicago Police Officer Ella French arrested

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Mom of man who allegedly killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French arrested

The mother of the two men accused in the shooting and killing of Chicago Police Officer Ella French was arrested on Tuesday.

OAK LAWN - The mother of the two men accused in the shooting and killing of Chicago Police Officer Ella French was arrested on Tuesday.

The woman went into Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn where one of her sons, Emonte Morgan, is being treated after being shot by Chicago police after he allegedly opened fire during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Saturday.

The mother livestreamed what happened on Facebook.

"Monty! Monty!" the mother can be heard on video screaming. "Don't touch me!"

Oak Lawn police say she was taken into custody after an apparent altercation and the incident is "under investigation."

In addition, Oak Lawn police say they are working with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to file charges against the mother.

Over the weekend, the mother’s two sons — Emonte Morgan and Eric Morgan — were pulled over on the South Side due to an expired license plate. Emonte then allegedly pulled a gun and shot two officers, killing 29-year-old Ella French. The other officer is hospitalized in critical condition.

Also on Tuesday, a judge ordered both brothers held without bond.

RELATED: Man admitted killing Chicago police officer during traffic stop: prosecutor

Ella French | Chicago Police Department