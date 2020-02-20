Mother, son charged with dealing THC edibles out of northwest Indiana home

article

A mother and her son have been charged with distributing marijuana, edibles and other drugs from their home in northwest Indiana.

Angelos Lujano, 19 and Irene Botello, 35, each face felony charges of dealing controlled substances and drug possession, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said an eight-month investigation led them to a home in the 8200 block of Columbia Avenue in an unincorporated area near Dyer, less than a mile from an elementary school.

On Feb. 11, officers found edibles fused with THC, wax made from pure THC, several bottles of THC-infused syrup, “solid bricks of breakfast cereal laced with THC,” and baggies of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said they found cash packaged in ways similar to other drug trafficking investigations. They also found drugs labeled with stickers suggesting they would be sold to medical patients, the sheriff’s office said.

Court records show that Botello was released after posting $2,945 bond. Lujano remains held on $30,000 bail.

Both are due back in court Feb. 25.