Motorcycle, CTA bus collision on South Side leaves rider in serious condition

A motorcyclist is hospitalized after colliding with a bus on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of W. 115th Street.

A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling fast and heading westbound on 115th when he struck a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the same lane, according to Chicago police.

The motorcyclist was taken to Christ Hospital with a leg injury. Police say he is in serious condition.

No one on the bus was injured and no citations were issued.

The crash is still under investigation.



