Motorcycle, CTA bus collision on South Side leaves rider in serious condition
CHICAGO - A motorcyclist is hospitalized after colliding with a bus on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.
The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of W. 115th Street.
A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling fast and heading westbound on 115th when he struck a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the same lane, according to Chicago police.
The motorcyclist was taken to Christ Hospital with a leg injury. Police say he is in serious condition.
No one on the bus was injured and no citations were issued.
The crash is still under investigation.