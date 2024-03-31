Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle, CTA bus collision on South Side leaves rider in serious condition

By Cody King
Published  March 31, 2024 3:30pm CDT
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A motorcyclist is hospitalized after colliding with a bus on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police. 

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of W. 115th Street. 

A 32-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling fast and heading westbound on 115th when he struck a Chicago Transit Authority bus in the same lane, according to Chicago police. 

The motorcyclist was taken to Christ Hospital with a leg injury. Police say he is in serious condition. 

No one on the bus was injured and no citations were issued. 

The crash is still under investigation. 


 