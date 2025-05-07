Motorcycle involved in serious crash in Oak Lawn

A motorcycle was involved in a serious crash early Wednesday morning in suburban Oak Lawn.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of 95th Street near Cicero Avenue.

Traffic was closed on 95th Street between Kenton Street and Cicero Avenue until the scene was cleared around 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

Oak Lawn police said there were injuries in the crash but did not specify who or how many vehicles were involved.

Very few details have been provided about the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.