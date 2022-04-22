Pair on motorcycle seriously injured in Beach Park crash

Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously injured in a crash Thursday night in Beach Park.

A 38-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were riding a motorcycle around 8 p.m. southbound in the 38833 block of North Sheridan Road when a Kia Forte driving the other direction took a left turn in front of them, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Kia and the couple was ejected, officials said.

The man who was driving the motorcycle was taken to Vista East Medical Center with serious injuries. His passenger was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with major facial injuries, officials said.

Both of them are expected to survive.

The driver of the Kia was not injured in the crash. Deputies said he will likely be cited.