Motorcyclist critically wounded after crash with SUV in Gurnee: police

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash with an SUV in Gurnee Thursday evening.

The incident happened at 7:20 p.m. on Grand Avenue, near Dilley's Road.

A Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a Toyota SUV and when officers arrived at the crash scene, they found the motorcyclist was ejected, according to Gurnee police.

The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man from Round Lake Beach, had severe injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center. The driver of the Toyota, a 51-year-old woman from Gurnee, was not injured, police said.

Further investigation into the crash revealed the Toyota was traveling east on Grand when it passed Dilley's Road and turned left into a parking lot.

As the vehicle was turning, it struck the motorcycle, according to GPD.

It's unknown if any charges will be filed in the crash.

Grand Avenue was closed for several hours as first responders and police worked the scene. The investigation is ongoing.