Motorcyclist dies trying to follow driver he crashed with in Little Village

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Little Village
CHICAGO - A motorcyclist died trying to follow a driver he crashed with earlier Sunday morning in Little Village on the West Side.

The 39-year-old was following the driver of a blue pickup truck about 1:25 a.m. after they were involved in a minor crash when he struck a defect in the roadway and lost control of his motorcycle near the 4200 block of West 36th Street, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified yet.

The driver of the blue pickup truck left the scene.

Major Accidents Unit were investigating.