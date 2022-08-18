Motorcyclist in serious condition after two-vehicle crash in Bridgeview

article

A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bridgeview Wednesday night.

Bridgeview Police shut down a stretch of 79th Street between Roberts Road and 78th Avenue around 8:45 p.m. after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to Christi Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Eastbound lanes were shut down for the investigation.

Police said the closure lasted several hours.