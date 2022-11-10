Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash

A motorcyclist was struck and killed during a crash early Thursday in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The male was riding a motorcycle around 2:37 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone driving a sedan made a U-turn and struck him, according to Chicago police.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.