Motorcyclist thrown from bike during crash in Libertyville

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision in Libertyville Friday.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Route 137 at Route 45 for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Investigators say a 2010 Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound on Route 137 when the driver, a 26-year-old man of Round Lake Beach, attempted to turn onto the ramp leading to Route 45.

The driver of the Chrysler turned left, directly into the path of a westbound 2010 Yamaha motorcycle, being driven by a 56-year-old man of McHenry.

The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the collision and struck the Chrysler, which caused him to be thrown from the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening, critical injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.