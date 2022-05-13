Motorcyclist thrown from bike, killed in Dunning crash

A 66-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and killed Thursday night in Dunning.

The crash occurred in the 7600 block of West Forest Preserve Drive.

At about 10:26 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was driving westbound on Forest Preserve Drive, when the driver of a motorcycle turned in front of her, police said.

The 66-year-old man driving the motorcycle was thrown from his bike.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.