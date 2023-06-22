Chicago suburb mandates electric vehicle chargers in new homes, detached garages

Mount Prospect has implemented a new requirement for new homes and detached garages to include an electric vehicle charger.

The ordinance aligns with a state law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, but village officials emphasize that their regulations are more detailed.

The Village Board has decided not to offer discounts on permit fees related to the new mandate.

The move aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles and support sustainable transportation options within the community.