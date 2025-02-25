Man shoots ex-girlfriend in Mount Prospect parking garage before dying by suicide: police

The Brief A woman was shot multiple times by a man she previously dated, before he turned the gun on himself. The incident happened in a secured garage at a Mount Prospect condominium. The suspect, identified as a Wisconsin man, died at the hospital.



A man shot a woman he previously dated multiple times before taking his own life in a Mount Prospect condominium garage, police said Tuesday.

New details

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call around 4:47 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Northwest Highway, where they found a 63-year-old woman conscious with gunshot wounds and a 53-year-old man, identified as Michael Work of Wisconsin, unconscious.

Both were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where Work was pronounced dead.

Police determined that no one else was involved in the incident.

Investigators said the woman had just arrived at the condo and pulled into the secured garage when Work followed her inside. He then rammed his vehicle into the driver’s side of her car, got out, and fired multiple shots at her before shooting himself, police said.

The two had been in a dating relationship that ended in recent months.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The woman is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, but her current condition has not been disclosed.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.