Active police investigation underway in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect police announced late Monday afternoon they were working an active investigation in the northwest suburb.

What we know:

Officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Officials asked residents and visitors to stay away from the area while officers handled the situation.

A later update from the police department confirmed that the scene was contained and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details about the nature of the investigation, what prompted the police response, or whether any arrests or injuries were involved.

However, unconfirmed reports indicate it may be related to a shooting investigation. FOX 32 has reached out for more information and is waiting to hear back.

What's next:

Mount Prospect police said they will release more information as it becomes available.