Suspect in custody after man walks into suburban CVS store with gunshot wound

A person was taken into custody after a man walked into a suburban CVS store on Saturday with a gunshot wound.

Around 7:30 p.m., Mount Prospect police responded to the CVS store located at Golf and Busse roads.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been shot in the arm. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

An investigation led officers to a suspect in an apartment building in the 1700 block of Palm Drive, police said. Officers secured the area and made contact with the suspect who exited an apartment and was taken into custody.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.