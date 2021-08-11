Expand / Collapse search

Mount Prospect police ordered to remove thin blue line from uniforms

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect police will have to remove a thin blue line from their uniforms.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Mount Prospect police will have to remove a thin blue line from their uniforms.

The Daily Herald said the village board voted four to three last night to order the department to make the change, although police say the line is to honor officers killed.

 Others say the image is used by extremist groups, and used by police to intimidate minorities.

Mount Prospect police uniforms got national attention in June when the Fox News Channel had two officers on to defend the blue line.