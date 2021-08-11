Mount Prospect police ordered to remove thin blue line from uniforms

Mount Prospect police will have to remove a thin blue line from their uniforms.

The Daily Herald said the village board voted four to three last night to order the department to make the change, although police say the line is to honor officers killed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Others say the image is used by extremist groups, and used by police to intimidate minorities.

Advertisement

Mount Prospect police uniforms got national attention in June when the Fox News Channel had two officers on to defend the blue line.