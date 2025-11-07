Mpox infections climb again in Chicago area, health officials say

The Brief Mpox cases are rising again in Chicago, with 133 reported since June; most involve men, especially Latino and Hispanic men who identify as gay or bisexual. Health officials urge vaccination, noting that two doses are needed for full protection and free clinics are available across the city. A stronger strain, Clade I mpox, has appeared in California, signaling local spread and renewed concern from health experts about public awareness.



Health officials say mpox cases are rising again in Chicago. The virus, once called monkeypox, causes rashes, sores, fever and tiredness.

It spreads through close, often skin-to-skin contact such as sex, kissing or sharing towels and bedding.

What we know:

The Chicago Department of Public Health reported 13 new mpox cases in one week in October.

Since June, there have been 133 total cases in the city. Most cases involve men, many of whom identify as gay or bisexual. Latino and Hispanic men have seen the biggest increase in new infections.

In suburban Cook County, almost all mpox cases have been reported in men, and more than a third are among Hispanic or Latino residents, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 35,000 mpox cases have been confirmed in the United States since 2022. Most are linked to close physical contact, though anyone can get infected.

Doctors say the risk for most people is low, but the virus can spread quickly in crowded or intimate settings. Health experts warn that the public may be paying less attention to mpox now, even though it never went away.

A newer and stronger version of the virus, known as Clade I mpox, has been found in California. Three people in Los Angeles and Long Beach were hospitalized but are now recovering. None had traveled outside the country, suggesting the virus is spreading in local communities.

Scott Bertani, director of advocacy for the National Coalition for LGBTQ Health, said mpox deserves more awareness.

"It may not be front-page news, but it hasn’t disappeared," he said. "When people stop paying attention, it gets harder to prevent infections."

What you can do:

The mpox vaccine requires two doses to be fully effective, according to CDC guidance. Health officials say even if you missed the second shot, it’s not too late to finish.

The Chicago Department of Public Health and community groups are holding free vaccine events, including at Steamworks in Lake View and Touche Bar in Rogers Park. The vaccine is also available at city sexual health clinics in Roseland, Austin and Lake View.

For times and locations, visit chicago.gov/mpox.